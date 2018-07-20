Muslims being killed, people have become rabid dogs, says Farooq Abdullah

National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah

FORMER JAMMU and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said that while India belongs to people of “every religion”, efforts are being made to “change” it.

“Communalism is increasing… Today, Muslims are being killed in the rest of country in a manner that I can’t describe… These people have become rabid dogs. They think only they are right,” Abdullah said in Kupwara, where he had gone to condole the death of National Conference legislator Saifullah Mir’s brother.

“This is not the India, we think of… India is of every religion — whether a Muslim, Christian, Hindu, Buddhist, Jain or Sikh… Everyone has equal rights. Efforts are being made to change it. You should pray to God to save us from such forces,” he said.

He said there are “forces” who don’t want peace in the Valley. “The forces still exist, they don’t want peace here. They earn their livelihood from it, from our deaths,” he said. “These forces don’t want peace between India and Pakistan, they don’t want friendship between India and Pakistan. We are paying the price for this.”

