Muslims avoiding Covid vaccination, says former Uttarakhand CM Rawat

SENIOR BJP leader and former Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday said the Muslim community in the country is avoiding Covid vaccination as it has apprehensions and misconceptions about the vaccine.

“The Muslim community in our country at present – I am deliberately taking name – is keeping away from vaccination. They still have hesitation, apprehensions and misconceptions,” said Rawat while speaking to reporters at an event on World Blood Donor Day in Rishikesh.

He appealed social organisations and the media to raise awareness in the community that the vaccine is not harmful.

“If you do not take the vaccine, this disease will not get over and anybody can fell prey to it and we can become a super spreader. I appeal all to come forward for vaccination,” Rawat said, adding that herd immunity will be developed when 80 per cent of the population is vaccinated.

The former CM said the Pakistan government has announced stern measures such as blocking phones and stopping salaries of those who are avoiding vaccination. Such steps can create awareness among masses, he said.

The Uttarakhand government on Monday extended the Covid curfew till June 22. Announcing changes in the standard operating procedure, government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal said local people from the district concerned will be allowed to visit shrines of Char Dham but with negative RTPCR reports. People in Chamoli district will be allowed to visit Badrinath, Rudraprayag district residents can visit Kedarnath and Uttarkashi district people can go to Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines. He said the state government may start unlockdown after June 22.