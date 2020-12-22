Muslim youth arrested after woman tells magistrate he took her to Delhi on pretext of getting married

Police had booked 22-year-old Mohsin last week for kidnapping the woman and trying to convert her to Islam by marrying her.

Shahjahanpur police on Monday got the statement of 22-year-old Hindu woman, who had reportedly eloped with a Muslim youth, recorded before a magistrate.

Police had booked 22-year-old Mohsin last week for kidnapping the woman and trying to convert her to Islam by marrying her. Police had also booked Mohsin’s friend Sadiq (21), for helping him to “abduct” the woman. Both the youths have been booked under the new anti-conversion law.

Station House Officer (Meeranpur Katra) Harpal Singh Baliyan told The Indian Express that the woman in her statement before the magistrate said that Mohsin took her to Delhi on the pretext of getting married.

“On a complaint filed by the woman’s uncle, the two arrested have been booked under the new anti-conversion law. The girl’s statement has been recorded before the magistrate. On the basis of her testimony, police have arrested Mohsin. He will be produced before a local court on Tuesday,” said the SHO.

According to police, Sadiq and Mohsin used to work at a brick kiln at Basaliya village. Mohsin used to regularly visit a neighbour’s house for charging his cellphone and allegedly developed a close friendship with a woman.

On December 17, the family found the girl missing. Her brother got an FIR lodged against Sadiq and Mohsin on charges of kidnapping. She was later recovered. Police said they recently came to know that Mohsin was planning to marry the woman after converting her religion.

The girl’s medical examination has been concluded and its report is awaited, the SHO added.

3 held for trying to convert family into Christianity: Police

Three persons have been arrested in Deedarganj area of Azamgarh under the new anti-conversion law for allegedly trying to convert a family to Christianity.

The three, identified by the police as Bal Chand Jaiswal, Gopal Prajapati and Neeraj Kumar, allegedly were holding a prayer at the house of one Tribhuvan Yadav on Sunday when they were arrested.

SHO (Deedarganj) Sanjay Kumar Singh said that on Sunday they were conducting prayers at the house of Tribhuvan Yadav, when a resident of the area, Ashok Yadav, reached there and objected to it. Ashok accused them of trying to convince the others to change their religion.

As a heated argument ensued, a police team reached there and arrested the three persons.

Police said that the three – Bal Chand Jaiswal, Gopal Prajapati and Neeraj Kumar, all between 25 and 30 years – worked as preachers after converting to Christianity.

“While Balchand is a native of Jaunpur, Gopal is from Varanasi. Neeraj hails from Azamgarh,” said police.

They were booked under the new anti-conversion law on a complaint filed by Ashok and were produced before a court on Monday which sent them to judicial custody, said police.

Another held in Kannauj under love jihad’ law

Police have arrested a man for allegedly trying to “trap” a woman without disclosing his religion. Ahtesham was caught by a mob and handed over to police. He was booked under the anti-conversion law, police said.

Under the law which deals with different categories of offences, a marriage will be declared “null and void” if the conversion of a woman is solely for that purpose, and those wishing to change their religion after marriage need to apply to the district magistrate. PTI

