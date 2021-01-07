Muslim woman returns after marriage to Hindu youth, denies abduction

With the woman denying that she had been abducted, Auraiya SP Aparna Gautam said the police will now examine her statement to the magistrate before deciding on the next course of action in the case.

A 19-year-old Muslim woman, who went missing in Auraiya along with a Hindu youth in October, has returned home and denied allegations that she was abducted by him, as alleged by her family members, police said on Wednesday.

She told the police that she went away on her own and got married to the 20-year-old Hindu youth, who ran a cellphone shop, last month at an Arya Samaj temple in Delhi, said sub-inspector of Ayana police station Devi Sahay Verma. However, in her statement recorded before the magistrate, she has said she will live with the man only if he converts to Islam.

“In her statement before the magistrate, she said she had gone on her own. She also said that if the youth converts to Islam, she is ready to go with him otherwise she will live with her parents,” said Additional Superintendent of Police, Auraiya, Kamlesh Kumar Dixit.

The police officer said the woman, who showed up at a police station in Auraiya along with her partner on Monday, returned to her parents on Wednesday.

Sub-inspector Devi Sahay said the woman’s brother approached the police on October 12, alleging that his sister had been abducted by the Hindu man the previous day. He also complained that his sister had taken away Rs 80,000 cash and jewellery along with her at the behest of the man. Following this, an FIR was lodged under IPC Section 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage).

With the woman denying that she had been abducted, Auraiya SP Aparna Gautam said the police will now examine her statement to the magistrate before deciding on the next course of action in the case.