Muslim religious body challenges triple talaq law in Supreme Court

The Jamiat-Ulama-I-Hind has approached the Supreme Court against the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, which criminalises instant triple talaq, by calling the law “manifestly erroneous” and “arbitrary”, and calling the punishment prescribed by it “disproportionate and excessive”.

President Ram Nath Kovind had given his assent to the Bill on August 1.

The plea by the Muslim religious body, filed by advocate Ejaz Maqbool, said as the Supreme Court had already held instant triple talaq void and illegal, “no circumstance, whatsoever, existed…requiring the enactment of the Impugned Act”. It said though the top court had not expressed any opinion on criminalising instant triple talaqs, the Act criminalises the same and makes it a cognizable offence “without appreciating that such pronouncement had already been declared unconstitutional and amounted to nullity in the eyes of law”.

Section 4 of the Act prescribes imprisonment of up to 3 years and fine for the offence, it pointed out, adding this was “excessive and disproportionate” given “the fact that lesser punishment is prescribed for many offences which are far graver”.

The petition also said that “desertion of a wife by the husband is not even an offence”, and that “this clearly shows that the provisions qua criminality of the pronouncement of instantaneous talaq are disproportionate and excessive”.