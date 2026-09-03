Muslim Personal Law Board’s Shariat campaign draws Pasmanda pushback – ‘Could polarise voters’

Days after the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) announced a nationwide campaign to protect the “Constitution and Sharia (Islamic law)”, the All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz (AIPMM) described the move as “uncalled for”, saying it could “polarise” voters ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

On August 31, the AIMPLB called for the “Save India, Save Shariat” drive, stating that “selective enforcement of law was not acceptable and houses were being bulldozed selectively”.

Through the campaign, which begins on September 17 and will run for three months, the AIMPLB said it wanted to highlight its concerns over the Uniform Civil Code adopted by various states, framing it as an attack on Muslim identity and religious freedom.