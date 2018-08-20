Muslim man, who converted to Hinduism, moves SC for wife’s custody

The man has approached the apex court seeking the release of his wife from her parents custody. The man has approached the apex court seeking the release of his wife from her parents custody.

THE SUPREME Court has sought the Chhattisgarh government’s response to a petition by a Muslim man who claimed to have converted to Hinduism to marry a Hindu woman. The man has approached the apex court seeking the release of his wife from her parents custody.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra also directed the Superintendent of Police of Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district to produce the woman before the court on August 27.

According to the petition, Mohd Ibrahim Sidhiqui had converted to Hinduism in February this year and taken the name of Aryan Arya to marry Anjali Jain, also a resident of Dhamtari. It alleged that she was being deprived of her liberty by her family members.

The petitioner also said that earlier, when the Chhattisgarh High Court decided the matter, it erroneously declined to direct his wife’s family to release her.

According to the petitioner, he had been in a relationship with the woman for the past couple of years. They got married on February 25. The woman then returned to her parents’ home and did not immediately inform them about the marriage. Subsequently, when she fled home, she was detained and shifted to a shelter home for women, he claimed.

