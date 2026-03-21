Man assaulted by ‘gau sevaks’ in Haridwar; 5 detained after video emerges

A man was assaulted by a group of five men for allegedly transporting cows in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar on Thursday.

As per the complaint filed in the incident, the victim, Saddam, was transporting two cows and a calf around 8 pm on Thursday when he reached Kali Temple at Bairagi Camp and was waylaid by some men. “One of them introduced himself as Pawan and said that they were gau sevaks, and accused me of taking the cows for slaughter. They forcibly made me sit in their car and assaulted me. After beating me, they told me that if they ever saw me transporting cows again, they would kill me,” he said in his complaint.