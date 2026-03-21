A man was assaulted by a group of five men for allegedly transporting cows in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar on Thursday.
As per the complaint filed in the incident, the victim, Saddam, was transporting two cows and a calf around 8 pm on Thursday when he reached Kali Temple at Bairagi Camp and was waylaid by some men. “One of them introduced himself as Pawan and said that they were gau sevaks, and accused me of taking the cows for slaughter. They forcibly made me sit in their car and assaulted me. After beating me, they told me that if they ever saw me transporting cows again, they would kill me,” he said in his complaint.
The FIR names Pawan and four others under Sections voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful confinement, rioting, and criminal intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita at Kankhal police station.
Saddam, who belongs to the Van Gujjar ethnic community, was transporting his milch cows to get them examined at Dinarpur. “When they saw my vehicle, they stopped me, pulled me out, and started beating me. I told them that they were my milch cows and that I am a Van Gujjar. I said I was taking them to Dinarpur and not going to slaughter them, but they said they would kill me. They took me to the jungle after making a video, and I told them that they could take me to the police station. They said the police are not responsible enough and that they would do the needful,” Saddam said. Almost an hour later, a man who runs a gaushala arrived and stopped them, he added. “The men had demanded that I pay Rs 20,000 for my release. After the incident, I went home. When the video went viral, the police sought me out and summoned me to the station to file a complaint,” Saddam said. “Aren’t we allowed to raise cows anymore?” he asked.
The police said that five men were summoned to the police station and detained in connection with the incident. “We released them after serving notices,” said an officer. The victim was transporting cows to a man to get them checked, and not for slaughter, police said. “The main accused is a local. They pose as cow protectors and have been indulging in such acts to increase their social media visibility. We saw the video on the day of the incident and received the complaint shortly after,” said an officer at the police station. He added that Saddam sustained minor injuries in the incident.
Aiswarya Raj is a Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, covering Uttarakhand. She brings sound journalistic experience to her role, having started her career at the organisation as a sub-editor with the Delhi city team. She subsequently developed her reporting expertise by covering Gurugram and its neighbouring districts before transitioning to her current role as a resident correspondent in Dehradun. She is an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) and the University of Kerala.
She has reported on the state politics, governance, environment and wildlife, and gender. Aiswarya has undertaken investigations using the Right to Information Act on law enforcement, public policy and procurement rules in Uttarakhand. She has also attempted narrative journalism on socio-economic matters affecting local communities.
This specific, sustained focus on critical regional news provides the necessary foundation for high trustworthiness and authoritativeness on topics concerning Uttarakhand. ... Read More