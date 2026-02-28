‘Muslim League Maoist Congress’: Modi slams ‘anti-national’ slogans at AI summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Saturday that the Congress party tried to defame India before the world during the AI summit and that it is now “Muslim league Maoist Congress (MMC).”

Before addressing a gathering in Ajmer Saturday, Modi also launched, inaugurated, and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 16,680 crore. The PM also launched a nationwide campaign for Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination for girls aged 14 years, with the government saying that “this initiative aims to prevent cervical cancer, which is one of the leading causes of cancer-related morbidity in women and marks a significant milestone in safeguarding the long-term health of girls and women across the country.”

Modi also distributed over 21,800 appointment letters to newly recruited youth in various government departments and organisations in Rajasthan.

“Today, instead of INC, it has become Muslim league Maoist Congress”: Modi

In his address, Modi said: “Recently, Delhi hosted the world’s biggest Artificial Intelligence summit. Prime ministers, presidents, and ministers from numerous countries attended the event. Major companies from around the world and their leaders were also gathered under one roof.”

“Everyone praised India wholeheartedly. I want to ask my brothers and sisters in Rajasthan: When so many people around the world praise India, do you feel proud or not? Did your head swell with pride or not? Did your chest swell with pride or not?” he asked.

The Congress, “drowned in despair and hopelessness, tired of continuous defeats, did”, he said. “Congress tried to defame the country in front of guests from all over the world. They staged a complete drama to disgrace the country in front of foreign guests. Friends, Congress is continuously losing all over the country, and in anger, it is taking revenge for this by defaming India. Once Congress was INC i.e. Indian National Congress, but now INC is no more, Indian National Congress is no more; today, instead of INC, it has become MMC — MMC i.e. Muslim league Maoist Congress,” he said.

On February 20, a group of men linked to the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) had entered one of the halls at the AI summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi wearing jackets and sweaters. Underneath, they were wearing T-shirts with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s picture printed on them. They allegedly removed the jackets and sweaters and started raising “anti-national” slogans in the hall.

Modi said “history bears witness that the Muslim League hated India and that’s why it divided the country. Today, Congress is doing the same. Maoists also hate India’s prosperity, our Constitution, and our successful democracy. They attack in ambushes. Congress also ambushes and infiltrates anywhere to defame the country. The country will never forgive such misdeeds by Congress.”

He further alleged that defaming the country and weakening the armed forces has been a habit of the Congress party.

“Remember, this is the same Congress party that deprived our servicemen of even weapons and uniforms. This is the same Congress party that deprived our military families of One Rank One Pension for years. This is the same Congress party during whose tenure major scams were perpetrated in foreign defence deals,” he said.

Modi also said that during his tenure in the last 11 years, “the Indian Army has dealt a decisive blow to terrorists and the country’s enemies on every front. Our army has been victorious in every mission, on every front. From the surgical strike to Operation Sindoor, it proved its valour. Yet, even in this, Congress leaders have perpetuated the enemy’s lies. Congress opposes everything that is auspicious for the country, everything that is good, and anything that benefits the countrymen. Therefore, the country is teaching Congress a lesson today.”

He said that the people of Rajasthan “have experienced the Congress party’s misrule up close. For as long as the Congress government was in power, it was mired in corruption and infighting.”

“Congress has also consistently betrayed our farmers. Remember how the Congress party stalled irrigation projects for decades? This has caused immense harm to the farmers of Rajasthan. The Congress government kept the ERCP project entangled in files and announcements. As soon as our government came to power, it tried to bring this scheme out of the files and implement it on the ground. Friends, our government launched a campaign to link rivers, and Rajasthan will benefit immensely from this. Be it the revised Parvati Kali Sindh Chambal Link Project or the Yamuna Rajasthan Link Project, the double-engine government is committed to ensuring that the benefits of many such irrigation projects reach the farmers,” Modi said.