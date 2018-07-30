Muslim League activist murder: Probing role of CPM leader Jayarajan, CBI tells Supreme Court

The CBI told Supreme Court that it was looking into the alleged role of prominent CPM leader P Jayarajan and MLA T V Rajesh in the murder of Abdul Shukoor. (Representational Image) The CBI told Supreme Court that it was looking into the alleged role of prominent CPM leader P Jayarajan and MLA T V Rajesh in the murder of Abdul Shukoor. (Representational Image)

The CBI, which is probing the 2012 murder of Muslim League activist A Abdul Shukoor in Kerala, has told Supreme Court that it has “corroborated the facts as mentioned in the FIR” and that it was looking into the alleged role of prominent CPM leader P Jayarajan and MLA T V Rajesh in the crime.

“Investigation with respect to the role of “the duo“ and investigation as to their knowledge and mensrea are in progress,” the agency said in an interim report submitted before a bench of Justices Kurian Joseph and S K Kaul. The report was filed in response to a plea by Jayarajan challenging the CBI probe.

The agency, which took over the case from Kerala police following a High Court direction, said it was also investigating if there was any lapse on the part of state police in not charging the two leaders with criminal conspiracy. They have been charged under Section 118 of IPC (concealing design to commit offence) read with sections 364, 307 and 302 of the IPC. The bench asked CBI to complete the probe and file a final report in a month. The court will hear the matter next on September 19.

