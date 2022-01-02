scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, January 01, 2022
Breaking News

Muslim group moves Supreme Court over hate speech

🔴 The plea stated that “insulting Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) is akin to attacking the very foundation of Islam”

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
January 2, 2022 4:38:34 am
Supreme Court, Supreme Court of India, hate speech, Prophet Mohammad, Islam culture, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe plea by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, through its president Maulana Syed Mahmood Asad Madani, said “such speeches go beyond the limits of a permitted critical denial of another’s beliefs, and are certainly likely to incite religious intolerance...”. (File)

A Muslim organisation has approached the Supreme Court seeking action against hate speeches against the community, saying state authorities had failed to act despite complaints.

The plea by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, through its president Maulana Syed Mahmood Asad Madani, said “such speeches go beyond the limits of a permitted critical denial of another’s beliefs, and are certainly likely to incite religious intolerance…”.

The plea stated that “insulting Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) is akin to attacking the very foundation of Islam”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The petition says “many violent acts have taken place in which many precious lives have been lost mostly of the people belonging to the weaker section of the society, majority of them belonging to the Muslim community”.

The petition filed by Advocate M R Shamshad said the outfit approached the SC after waiting for a “considerable” amount of time and giving the state authorities time to take appropriate steps for remedial action as well as preventive measures.

“However, it appears that the state authorities have completely failed in this regard,” the plea added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 01: Latest News

Advertisement