Muslim bodies extend support to student protests against CAA

A protest against CAA at Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) A protest against CAA at Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Terming the new citizenship law “unconstitutional”, Muslim organisations in a meeting on Friday extended “full moral support to the struggles launched by the Jamia Millia Islamia, Aligarh Muslim University and other students and youths against these laws (CAA)”.

The meeting, attended by the Darul Uloom Deoband vice-chancellor, apart from representatives of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Jamaat Islami Hind, Markazi Jamiat-e-Ahle Hadees, All India Milli Council and All India Muslim Majlis-e Mushawarat, also condemned “in strongest possible terms the police attacks on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia, Aligarh Muslim University, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Hyderabad Central University”.

Jamiat said in a statement: “The Amended Citizenship law is not only anti-Constitutional but also violates the pluralistic character of the country. This law discriminates with people on the basis of their religion and directly contradicts fundamental rights enshrined in Articles, 14, 15 and 21 in the Constitution. It also contradicts the Preamble… They also feel that NPR that has been brought in by the government is actually the first steps towards the NRC exercise, and that the new NPR demands more things than the old one NPR of 2010.”

