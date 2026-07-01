Who is Muskan Soni? National body suspends dentist after remarks on Ketan Agarwal death

Muskan Soni, a dentist in Madhya Pradesh, is in the centre of a controversy after she mocked Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal, who was allegedly killed by his fiance. Soni’s All India Dental Students and Surgeons Association (AIDSA) membership has been suspended for five years.
Following this, Soni issued an apology. However, the suspension still stands.
Soni was appointed the treasurer of AIDSA Madhya Pradesh last year. In its suspension order, AIDSA said: “…it has been found that she has committed acts of indiscipline and made highly inappropriate, offensive, and disrespectful remarks regarding the late Mr. Ketan Agrawal, which are in clear violation of the Constitution, Code of Conduct, and ethical values of the AIDSA.”
The letter, signed by working president of AIDSA Divakar Moodautiya, specified that during the period of suspension, Soni shall not: “Represent AIDSA in any official capacity or participate in any meetings, committees, conferences, events, or organisational activities.”
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In the now-viral video, Soni can be heard saying: “The man did not have hair. Such men should die hashtag I hate men. Two men have died and the entire community is terrified.”
In another video, Soni later apologised and said she did not mean to joke about such a sensitive topic. “I am very very sorry for the words I used… I never demean people according to their gender.” “I do use #ihatemen in posts. I am ready to remove it. But there have been things in my life because of which I use the hashtag,” she said.
She alleged that she was being abused as “s*ut”, “pro*****te*, etc and urged trolls to stop this.
Meet Dr. Muskan Soni, Treasurer of All India Dental Students & Surgeons Association, Madhya Pradesh who posted an extremely insensitive story with “I Hate Man” Hashtag justifying the murder of Pune Businessman Ketan Agarwal by his fiancée Siya Goyal.
After the backlash she posted… pic.twitter.com/MKmUOJYSYr
— NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) June 30, 2026