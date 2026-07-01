Who is Muskan Soni? National body suspends dentist after remarks on Ketan Agarwal death

Muskan Soni, a dentist in Madhya Pradesh, is in the centre of a controversy after she mocked Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal, who was allegedly killed by his fiance. Soni’s All India Dental Students and Surgeons Association (AIDSA) membership has been suspended for five years.

Following this, Soni issued an apology. However, the suspension still stands.

Soni was appointed the treasurer of AIDSA Madhya Pradesh last year. In its suspension order, AIDSA said: “…it has been found that she has committed acts of indiscipline and made highly inappropriate, offensive, and disrespectful remarks regarding the late Mr. Ketan Agrawal, which are in clear violation of the Constitution, Code of Conduct, and ethical values of the AIDSA.”