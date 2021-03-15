Goan artist Laxman Pai passes away at 95

Laxman Pai receiving the Padma Bhushan from President Ram Nath Kovind at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi in April 2018. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan recipient artist Laxman Pai passed away in Goa on Sunday evening, at the age of 95.

According to news agency PTI, Pai breathed his last at his home in Dona Paula.

Born in Goa’s Margao in 1926, Pai studied at Sir J J School of Art in Mumbai and later taught at the same college. He also served as the principal of Goa College of Art.

While he was awarded several honours –– such as the Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, Nehru Award and Lalit Kala Akademi Award –– for his artistic endeavours, Pai had also participated in the Goa liberation movement and had been imprisoned for his role in the Satyagraha during the Indian freedom struggle.

Pai spent time in Paris, and was influenced by Mark Chagall, Paul Klee and Joan Miro.

According to art gallery DAG, his “works demonstrate his exploration of the stylistics of Indian folk art. Apart from his visual references, Pai’s experimentation with partial abstraction was also enabled through his forays into Indian classical music.”

In an interview, Pai had once told The Indian Express, “My experimentation with abstraction was occasioned by my love for the ragas performed on the sitar.”

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed grief over Pai’s death.

“Deeply saddened by the passing away of renowned Goan artist Padma Bhushan Shri Laxman Pai. Goa has lost a gem today. We will always remember his immense contribution in the field of art. My heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti,” Sawant wrote on Twitter.