Mushirul Hasan: A modern, secular Indian, who spoke his heart and mind

Historian and academic, Mushirul Hasan, if amused, on discovering a lesser-known fact or a charming detail, would easily break into an infectious chuckle, often a bit like a gurgle. For several of his students, who sought intellectual succour from him, well beyond routine ‘guidance’, he will be best remembered for the sheer joy he seemed to get, from the world of scholarship and ideas.

When he wrote of the history of humour in Avadh Punch, his ability to see the world in his own signature style became evident as did his understanding of the lives of people in modern India.

Hasan died in his sleep early on Monday and is survived by his wife and fellow-academician, Professor Zoya Hasan.

In 2003, he wrote in a newspaper essay, that “political satire, hitherto disguised, became a legitimate form of experience. Indeed, the glorious political uncertainties in early 20th-century offered a wide variety of themes for political satirists to explore. Moreover, the sudden proliferation of newspapers and magazines, triggered by the political and religious controversies that dogged Muslim communities in North India, served them well. They now had a platform to satirise their individual and collective experiences”.

However, for this former Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia and Director General of National Archives, newspapers and magazines triggered a controversy in 1992. Hasan’s comments on Salman Rushdie’s Satanic Verses, during a news interview, then twisted out of context, were used by an influential section of conservatives in the community, to portray him as ‘anti-Islam’.

This created much hostility for him, especially in Jamia Millia Islamia, where he was Pro-V-C from 1992 to 1996. His ability to keep his head, despite being targeted by conservatives and on the other hand, and much to his discomfort, being courted for being seen as opposed to ‘fundamentalists’, drew respect from peers and fellow-academics.

He spent his early years in Kolkata, and then went on to study History at Aligarh Muslim University. He was a fine student of Science in school, with scores of “49 out of 50 in Mathematics”, but told his teachers he was set for social science, in the footsteps of his historian father.

The reason? Hasan said, “There were so many books in the house.” Meaning that being fond of academics meant his world-view was not restricted to just certain kinds of books but savouring all literature. He went onto teach at Ramjas College in DU at the age of nineteen-and-a-half, and then onto Cambridge University to finish his doctorate.

Former Vice-President Hamid Ansari, also formerly, the V-C of AMU, speaks of Hasan as a builder of institutions: “He was a historian of eminence with deep insight into processes that contributed to the making of the modern Indian progressive mind… Though ahead of his contemporaries and was at times misunderstood. He was a modern and secular Indian and for these very reasons frowned upon by lesser minds.”

During his stint as V-C of Jamia, between 2004 and 2009, he is credited with having done much to lift Jamia out of its provincial feel and rediscover its rich, academic heritage. The Castro Cafe and Noam Chomsky Centre sat easily with the Bab-e-Maulana Mahmud Hasan and Ibn Sina Block. Mushir though was criticised for being equivocal about Jamia’s minority character.

He was a connoisseur of Urdu poetry and read enormous amounts of fiction he enjoyed discussing. A Padma Shri and serious scholar on Partition, Indian Muslims and also the editor of two volumes of Towards Freedom, Mushir’s latest book was When Stone Walls Cry: The Nehrus in Prison, out after the serious car accident he suffered in November 2014, which considerably imperilled his functioning. Says fellow-historian, Prof Shahid Amin, familiar with his work on Modern India: “He was one of the foremost historians of the politics of nationalism and communalism in colonial and post-colonial India. His remit was large: ranging from the intellectual history to the literary representations of Partition. He returned from Cambridge in the mid-seventies and went on to produce an array of important works on the intellectual history of Delhi, the world of northern Indian rurban centres (qasbas) and much else besides. Hasan was one of the major institutional builders of Independent India, one who inaugurated a new chapter in the history of that ‘lusty child of Gandhian non-co-operation’ (Nehru) — the Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi”.