Museum on Indian cinema to be inaugurated by PM Modi tomorrow

The National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC) is slated to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

NMIC, a first-of-its-kind museum preserving the film heritage of India, is housed in two buildings — the New Museum Building and the 19th century historic palace Gulshan Mahal — in the Films Division campus in Mumbai. Set up at the cost of Rs 140.61 crore, the museum will offer visitors a glimpse of the evolution of Indian cinema in a storytelling mode with the help of visuals, graphics, artifacts, interactive exhibits, and multimedia expositions.

The museum contains scenes from landmark films like Dadasaheb Phalke’s Raja Harishchandra and Kaliya Mardan, replicas of old cameras and long-missing shooting equipment, and rare photographs.

Posters have also been put on display to map the journey of Indian cinema over the last century. Gulshan Mahal’s verandah allows a walk through multiple eras of Hindi and regional cinema, with the showcasing of posters, booklets, lobby cards and other exhibits.

The creation of the museum has been guided by the Museum Advisory Committee headed by Shyam Benegal, and an innovation committee headed by Prasoon Joshi was also constituted to provide an upgrade to NMIC.

The state-owned Navratna public sector undertaking NBCC (India) Limited, which constructed and refurbished NMIC under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, said in a statement Thursday, “In an endeavour to make the entire complex a potential ‘film hub’, the Victorian-Gothic era complex, which once drew luminaries to its musical soirées and cultural gatherings, is now well-equipped with modern amenities and facilities, including expansive auditoriums. In addition to this, the complex houses a multi-purpose hall that has been designed to be used as a movie preview theatre and for social functions, conferences and other seminars.”