Museum of PMs likely to be inaugurated on Vajpayee’s birth anniversary

The Museum of Prime Ministers, being built at Delhi’s Teen Murti Estate, is nearing completion, with sources saying that the project is likely to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on December 25 – the birth anniversary of late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The day is also celebrated as Good Governance Day.

The Rs 270 crore-museum, which was scheduled be completed in October 2020, faced repeated delays due to pandemic-related disruptions, and issues related to civil work and content curation.

In July, then Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel had visited the site and held a review meeting with officials of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which is overseeing the project. Patel’s successor G Kishan Reddy in August told the Lok Sabha that the museum will be completed by October 2021.

Although that deadline came and went, the project is now in the final stages and will open to the public in a month, sources in Ministry of Culture said on Sunday.

The sources cited above told The Indian Express that the museum, for which the ground breaking ceremony was held in 2018, will showcase the collections of Prime Ministers except for Jawaharlal Nehru, who has a separate museum dedicated to him in the Capital. However, the legacy of the first Prime Minister of India will be part of several sections at the new museum.

“It will showcase the contribution of 14 Prime Ministers, while the collections and works on Jawaharlal Nehru will stay in the current Nehru Memorial Museum, which was also his residence,” the source said.

It has been ensured that space and weightage has been given to all Prime Ministers as per the duration of their tenures and the landmark events they had an instrumental role in, said one of the officials, adding that “the aim is to take pride in their legacy and contribution”.

The Prime Minister’s Office wants this project to celebrate India’s story, irrespective of which party was in power, he said.

The 10,975-sq m museum will feature objects and memorabilia from the lives of PMs, including some collected from their families, and employ digital displays and virtual reality. It has also been designed to accommodate future Prime Ministers.