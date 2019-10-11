Family of 3 killed in Bengal: BJP hits out at govt, police say no political link

Two days after a primary school teacher, his pregnant wife and their five-year-old son were found murdered at their home in Jiyaganj, in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, the police on Thursday ruled out a political angle to the crime and said that an initial investigation pointed to personal vendetta. Police said they have detained two people and are questioning them.

Advertising

Opposition BJP however, hit out at the ruling Trinamool Congress government in the state, claiming that the 40-year-old teacher, Bandhuprakash Pal, was an RSS functionary.

Trinamool Congress in turn slammed the BJP for “politicising” the murder case.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed shock and demanded an impartial probe into the triple murder, and the National Commission for Women sought a report from the DGP.

Advertising

Pal, wife Beauty Pal (30) and their son Angan (5) were found murdered on Tuesday afternoon. Police sources said Pal and his wife were hacked to death, while their son was strangulated and was hit on the head with a heavy object. Postmortem reports are awaited.

Superintendent of Police (Murshidabad) Mukesh Kumar told The Indian Express: “The deceased was a teacher. We have not found any political link to the murder. Following initial investigation, it seems personal enmity is the cause. But it is too early to say anything since investigation is on. His family members are being questioned. The teacher was also involved in a networking-based business and had taken money from people.”

A police officer involved in the investigation said there was no sign of forced entry into the house. “The accused, it appears, was allowed in the house and was not a stranger to the family,” the officer said.

Sources also said that the killers appeared to have searched one of the cupboards in the house.

According to the police, Pal taught at Sahapur Primary School in Sagardighi since 2005. He lived with his mother after his father left her to marry another woman. He moved to Jiyaganj two years ago after constructing a house on land registered under his mother’s name.

“Pal’s mother suspects that her husband’s second family is behind the murder, and therefore they too are being questioned… We have come to know that the two families had land and property disputes,” a police officer said.

The police said they have recovered a note, purportedly written by Pal’s wife.

The handwritten note in Bengali, found inside a diary states: “I have something to say which if not said will be left unsaid. Today, I have suffered a lot of pain. I will never forget this. I am a bad woman who could never give you mental peace. I don’t want to blackmail you as it was never my intention. You don’t have to change your stand. Your threats are proof enough that I do not belong to you,”

An officer involved in the probe said, “The writing in the note seem to be that of Beauty Pal. We are trying to corroborate whatever we have found, including the note.”

Pal’s maternal family, meanwhile, has demanded a CID probe. “We want justice. My cousin and his family were murdered and the police are yet to arrest anyone. We demand a CID probe. We don’t think it was a political murder,” Pal’s maternal cousin, Bandhukrishna, told The Indian Express.

Advertising

A senior RSS functionary said that Pal was associated with the organisation for the last six months. “We are sad and shocked to hear the news. Pal was associated with us for the past six months and used to attend to our programmes,” said Biplab Roy, senior RSS functionary in south Bengal.