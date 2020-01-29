West Bengal: Two dead as anti-CAA protests turn violent in Murshidabad

The incident took place in Jalangi in Murshidabad. (Source: ANI) The incident took place in Jalangi in Murshidabad. (Source: ANI)

Two persons were shot dead and three others injured when miscreants lobbed crude bombs and fired shots on anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protestors in Murshidabad district of West Bengal on Wednesday.

“Two persons died and we have detained a number of people. Our investigation is on. Police personnel are on the spot and the situation is under control now,” Sandip Sen, SDPO Jalangi, said after visiting the spot.

According to the police, a group of people under the banner of ‘CAA Birodhi Ganatantrik Mancha’ were observing bandh in Sahebnagar in Jalangi area of the district. Supporters of the manch, according to sources, had been enforcing the bandh in the local market and blocked roads.

Tahiruddin Mondol, the TMC Jalangi North Block president, and his followers reached the spot and asked the agitators to lift the blockade. Following an altercation, a clash erupted and miscreants lobbed crude bombs and started firing. Few motorbikes were also set on fire.

Two people died on the spot and a few people were injured. The victims have been identified as Anarul Biswas (50) and Slauddin Sheikh (17), both local residents of Sahebagar.

“We do not support bandh. Bandh supporters were forcing shop owners to down shutters and were blocking roads. However, it was infighting between those bandh supporters which led to the deaths. Congress and CPM are to blame for the deaths,” Mondol said.

A huge contingent of policemen has been posted in the area to prevent further escalation of violence. Malda and Murshidabad have become a hotbed of anti-CAA and NRC protests recently.

Police sources said that three persons have been detained in connection with the incident.

TMC MLA from Jalangi, Abdur Razzaq said, “Those who were enforcing the bandh fired shots there. TMC workers were not involved.”

Meanwhile, Adhir Chowdhury, the Congress MP from Berhampore in Murshidabad district, accused TMC leaders of orchestrating the attack on common citizens protesting against CAA and NRC.

“TMC backed goons fired shots. It happened in front of the police. A TMC leader is involved in the incident. What is wrong in witnessing anti-CAA and NRC protest here when it is happening across the country. The Mamata Banerjee government does not want anyone to observe a bandh. This is the reason why local TMC leaders directed its goons to fired shots at the protesters,” he said.

