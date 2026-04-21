We are not Vishwa Guru today: Murli Manohar Joshi

As the former BJP president and Union HRD minister, Murli Manohar Joshi promoted Sanskrit through initiatives such as short-term courses. File Photo

India is no longer the “Vishwa Guru” (teacher of the world) it once was, and the term should not be associated with the country today, veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Murli Manohar Joshi said.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Central Office of Samskrita Bharati, an RSS-linked organisation that promotes Sanskrit.

“…on the question of whether we (India) are the Vishwa Guru, I believe that we should not use this word these days. Currently, we are not Vishwa Guru. We should be Vishwa Guru, we used to be the Vishwa Guru once but that is not how it is now,” Joshi said on the sidelines of the event in New Delhi Sunday.