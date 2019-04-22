Murder of former student: 474 rooms in 15 Allahabad University hostels sealed

As many as 474 rooms in 15 hostels of Allahabad University (AU) were sealed after the authorities, in a joint drive with police, found them illegally occupied. The drive that began on April 17 is still on.

The police claim to have recovered crude bombs and material used for making bomb from some rooms, apart from 25 motorcycles and four cars that were found abandoned in two hostels.

The drive to identify illegal occupants began after the murder of a 30-year-old former student, Rohit Shukla, at PCB hostel a week ago.

On Sunday, all 79 rooms in Pant hostel were sealed. “All rooms of Pant hostel were illegally occupied. They were sealed after they were vacated by breaking the locks. In the last five days of drive, we sealed 474 rooms in 15 hostels that were found to be illegally occupied,” said Ram Sewak Dubey, proctor, Allahabad University.

“Notices will be issued to all students to whom those rooms were allotted, seeking their explanation. We are also getting FIRs lodged against students whose rooms are found to be illegally occupied,” added Dubey.

There are 15 hostels in Allahabad University with around 2,024 rooms. Allahabad University authorities have taken police help to ensure law and order is maintained during the drive.

The varsity has also taken action against two students who attempted to break the lock of a sealed room at GN Jha hostel. “Research scholar Vaibhav Pandey was expelled for breaking the lock of a sealed room,” added Dubey.

Shrish Chandra, Circle Officer, Karnalganj (Prayagraj), said they are conducting search in all AU hostels. “We check documents in locked rooms and if they don’t belong to the student on whose name the room was allotted, we seal the rooms after vacating them. We also take statements of other inmates of the hostel for verification,” said Shrish Chandra.

“During search operation at PCB hostel, police found crude bombs and material used for making bombs in two rooms. Bomb disposal team was called to defuse recovered bombs. A case has been filed at the Karnalganj police station,” added Shrish Chandra.

“Police also seized 25 motorcycles and four cars that were abandoned in two hostels,” he added.

Six students, including Adarsh Tripathi, of the university have been named in the murder case of Rohit Shukla who was shot dead inside PCB hostel on April 14. A local resident of Prayagraj, Rohit had six criminal cases against him.

Two days before the murder, Adarsh Tripathi had complained to the university authorities about regular visits of outsiders, including Shukla, to PCB hostel. Police suspect that the murder was a result of a dispute between two groups over hostel domination.

Shrish Chandra said the police have arrested Prashant and search is on to trace the other accused. Prashant was named in the FIR.

“We have moved the court seeking non-bailable warrants against absconding accused,” said Shrish Chandra.