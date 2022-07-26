Murder of DSP: Three including dumper truck owner arrested

Nuh police have arrested three more accused including owner of the dumper truck in connection with the murder of a Haryana police DSP, who was allegedly mowed down by a dumper truck during a raid to check illegal mining in Nuh district last week.

Police have so far arrested nine persons including the dumper driver and cleaner in the case.

A police spokesperson, said, “Saabir alias Bera, a resident of Pachgaon, Tauru, was arrested on Sunday and taken on one-day police remand. On Monday, Abbas and dumper owner Arshad alias Lala – both from Pachgaon – were arrested. The duo will be produced in a district court on Tuesday.”

Police said Arshad is the brother of dumper driver Shabbir alias Mittar, who was arrested earlier.

SP Nuh Varun Singla had told The Indian Express last week that a preliminary probe had suggested that the arrested persons “had no relation to any organised mafia or a syndicate”.