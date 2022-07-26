scorecardresearch
Monday, July 25, 2022

Murder of DSP: Three including dumper truck owner arrested

Police have so far arrested nine persons including the dumper driver and cleaner in the case.

Gurgaon |
July 26, 2022 4:33:51 am
The coffin carrying his body was first brought to the government high school in the village. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Nuh police have arrested three more accused including owner of the dumper truck in connection with the murder of a Haryana police DSP, who was allegedly mowed down by a dumper truck during a raid to check illegal mining in Nuh district last week.

A police spokesperson, said, “Saabir alias Bera, a resident of Pachgaon, Tauru, was arrested on Sunday and taken on one-day police remand. On Monday, Abbas and dumper owner Arshad alias Lala – both from Pachgaon – were arrested. The duo will be produced in a district court on Tuesday.”

Police said Arshad is the brother of dumper driver Shabbir alias Mittar, who was arrested earlier.

SP Nuh Varun Singla had told The Indian Express last week that a preliminary probe had suggested that the arrested persons “had no relation to any organised mafia or a syndicate”.

