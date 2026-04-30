Murder masked as bathroom fall: Ranchi teen accused of killing mother with boyfriend’s help

Jharkhand Police have exhumed the body of a 50-year-old woman who allegedly died after a fall in her bathroom, with investigators now suspecting she had been murdered by her teen daughter.
On April 25, Ranchi resident Nahid Parveen’s 17-year-old adopted daughter informed relatives that her mother had been found dead in the bathroom, where she allegedly fell. However, relatives later raised suspicions, claiming there were injury marks on the body, prompting police to exhume it.
“The moment I saw her, I said this is not a natural death… this is murder. But the girl told us to proceed with the burial,” said Mohammad Haleem, the deceased’s brother-in-law and complainant, who had travelled from Uttar Pradesh with other family members.
Family members allegedly noticed a deep neck wound and marks on her chest and back, raising doubts. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against multiple accused, including the girl, her boyfriend and others. Further investigation is underway.
“The girl’s behaviour also appeared unusual. From her expressions, we felt something was wrong,” Haleem alleged.
After the burial, the family allegedly confronted the daughter, who is believed to have admitted to killing her mother with the help of her boyfriend and others. The family approached police on April 27.
Doranda police station in-charge Deepika Prasad said the investigation so far suggests the victim had been living with her adopted daughter since her husband’s death five years ago.
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“She was adopted by the couple 15 years ago,” the officer said. “The deceased’s husband was a government employee… The girl was in a relationship and had allegedly been transferring money to her boyfriend. She allegedly developed a habit of spending, which her mother opposed.”
According to police, the accused had initially planned the murder on April 22 but failed to execute it, and allegedly carried it out on the night of April 24.
“The suspects entered the house and killed the woman. The girl was present and allegedly cooperated. The accused left around 3 am, and the girl stayed with the body overnight,” Prasad said.
The next morning, the girl allegedly tried to pass it off as an accident, but relatives grew suspicious. The matter allegedly remained within the family, and the body was buried on April 26 without informing police.
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Police were alerted on April 27. “When we questioned her, she disclosed what had happened,” Prasad said, adding there is no evidence so far to suggest it was a contract killing.
According to Haleem, while Parveen lived in Ranchi, the rest of the family was in Uttar Pradesh. “They didn’t talk frequently but stayed in touch,” he said. “It was only because the family persisted with questioning after the burial that the case came to light. If we had not asked, this would not have come out.”
Shubham Tigga is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, presently based in Pune, where he covers the intersections of infrastructure, labor, and the modern economy. His reporting focuses on civil aviation, urban mobility, the gig economy, and workers' unions, providing critical insights into how transit and commercial sectors impact the daily lives of citizens.
Expertise & Background
Before moving to Pune, he reported extensively from his home state of Chhattisgarh, where he focused on Indigenous (Adivasi) issues, environmental justice, and grassroots struggles in mainland India. This experience gives him a unique lens through which he analyzes the impact of large-scale infrastructure projects on local communities.
Academic Foundation
He is an alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), where he honed his skills in investigative reporting and ethical journalism. His academic training, combined with his field experience in Central India, allows him to navigate complex socio-economic landscapes with nuance and accuracy.
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