Murder masked as bathroom fall: Ranchi teen accused of killing mother with boyfriend’s help

Jharkhand Police have exhumed the body of a 50-year-old woman who allegedly died after a fall in her bathroom, with investigators now suspecting she had been murdered by her teen daughter.

On April 25, Ranchi resident Nahid Parveen’s 17-year-old adopted daughter informed relatives that her mother had been found dead in the bathroom, where she allegedly fell. However, relatives later raised suspicions, claiming there were injury marks on the body, prompting police to exhume it.

“The moment I saw her, I said this is not a natural death… this is murder. But the girl told us to proceed with the burial,” said Mohammad Haleem, the deceased’s brother-in-law and complainant, who had travelled from Uttar Pradesh with other family members.