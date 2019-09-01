Bihar: Murder convict celebrates birthday with pomp inside Sitamarhi jail, police orders probe

In a gross violation of prison regulations, a murder convict celebrated his birthday with much show and pomp inside the premises of Sitamarhi jail in Bihar. The event was caught on camera and the video has now gone viral.

In the video, Pintu Tiwari, who is serving a life sentence in connection with the double murder case of two engineers in Darbhanga in 2015 can be seen celebrating his birthday inside the jail where he cuts a cake and also accepts gifts from other prisoners. The fellow inmates were seen singing happy birthday for Pintu as he cut his cake.

The video further shows a group of inmates sitting on the floor and eating mutton, rice dishes later enjoying sweets. One of the inmates was even seen talking on a mobile phone.

Hours after the video went viral, Gupteshwar Pandey, DGP Bihar taking note of the incident said that an investigation will be done. “I spoke to IG prison immediately and he formed an inquiry team. An investigation will be done,” the DGP was quoted as saying by ANI.

The incident has raised several questions over the flouting rules and regulations in Bihar jails. In the past, several raids in the jail premises in Bihar have shown criminals to be possessing mobile phones and even arms.

Recently clips of criminals lodged in Unnao jail of Uttar Pradesh went viral which showed them brandishing weapons inside the prison complex. The video of the inmates– Amrish and Gaurav Pratap Singh, alias Ankur– was circulated on social media on June 23 and the state government had termed the entire sequence of events serious. The UP Home Department, however, came up with a bizarre clarification, saying the pistol was made of “clay” and looked real as one of the two inmates was a “good painter”.