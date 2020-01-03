Murder cases lodged in Himachal in 2019 lowest in a decade: DGP

According to the data, 1,109 people died and 4,842 were injured in nearly 2,900 road accidents that took place in 2019. (Representational Image) According to the data, 1,109 people died and 4,842 were injured in nearly 2,900 road accidents that took place in 2019. (Representational Image)

The number of murder cases reported in Himachal Pradesh in 2019 was the lowest in the last ten years, according to the yearly crime summary released by DGP S R Mardi on Thursday.

Mardi said 69 murders were reported last year, while the highest number of murders reported in the last ten years was 132 in 2011 followed by 131 in 2014. Ninety-four per cent murder cases have been solved.

According to the data, 1,109 people died and 4,842 were injured in nearly 2,900 road accidents that took place in 2019. There was a decrease of 7.08 per cent in the number of accidents as compared to the previous year.

Crimes against women

A total of 358 cases of rape were registered in the state in 2019, of which 95.7 per cent were solved, the summary report said. “During investigation, it was found that in a majority of cases, the accused and victim either knew each other or there was mutual consent in the past. There are many cases involving runaway couples intending to get married but when the girl is below 18, the boy has to be charged with rape,” said the report.

A total of 498 cases of “outraging a woman’s modesty” were registered last year, 17 less than the previous year. Due to increasing awareness among women, more such cases are being reported, it said.

Mardi said the government has taken several measures for the safety of women. “Women are not required to come to the police station to get a case registered. They can use the Gudiya helpline, Shakti button app, WhatsApp or the online portal to get an FIR registered. A total 3,225 complaints have been received through the Gudiya helpline since the start of 2018, of which 3,168 have been solved. Except Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti, all other districts now have women police stations. More than 1.52 lakh girl students in schools and colleges have been trained in self-defence techniques by the police department. Four anti-trafficking units have also been established,” the report said.

It added that every police station in the state has at least four women officers and police regularly conduct awareness drives in schools and colleges.

Drug-related offences

In 2019, 1,925 people, including 12 foreign nationals, were arrested in NDPS cases and police recovered 8.5 kg heroin, 327 kg hashish and 17 kg opium among other drugs. “Nearly 27,000 opium plants, more than 54,000 cannabis plants, nearly 20,000 tablets and more than 1 lakh intoxicating capsules were recovered,” the report said.

It said that a secretariat has been set up in Panchkula in Haryana for coordination and information-sharing among the police forces of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Delhi and Chandigarh in order to curb the drug menace in the northern region. Besides, police are creating awareness related to the ills of drugs by sharing messages of influential figures such as Dalai Lama, Preity Zinta, Mohit Chauhan, Aamir Khan, sports stars of the state and others on social media. Police have also started the ‘Drug-free Himachal’ mobile application on which any anonymous complainant can share information regarding drug-related activity. A toll-free helpline has also been started, said the report.

Initiatives and challenges

Police said that among other things, they have created a joint task force comprising officials of Himachal police and the director of NCB in Chandigarh to deal with the drug menace in the state. They have also started e-challaning — 3.40 lakh e-challans have been issued and Rs 12.69 crore collected as fine. They have also bought 755 body-worn cameras, and more than 490 CCTV cameras which are being used across the state. A total of 100 police posts have been identified which are being given the power to register FIRs.

The priorities for 2020 include reducing motor vehicle accidents, getting one lakh people to download the ‘Drug-free Himachal’ app by July, spreading awareness about rising cyber crime and increasing the number of CCTV cameras and other equipment.

