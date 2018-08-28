Murder case of Unnao rape victim’s father: Autopsy of witness fails to ascertain cause of death, viscera sent for testing

The CBI had chargesheeted the MLA’s brother Atul Singh and four others on charges of murder. (Representational Image) The CBI had chargesheeted the MLA’s brother Atul Singh and four others on charges of murder. (Representational Image)

The Unnao police on Monday sent 32-year-old Yunus Khan’s viscera samples to the Lucknow Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for testing after a post-mortem could not ascertain the cause of death.

Yunus was a witness in the murder case of the father of a teenage girl who was allegedly raped in the district last year. BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar had been arrested on April 13 this year on charges of raping the girl at his residence in June 2017. The girl’s father had died in judicial custody on April 9. The CBI had chargesheeted the MLA’s brother Atul Singh and four others on charges of murder.

On Saturday evening, the Unnao district administration had exhumed the body of Yunus, who was buried on August 18, amid protests by his family and some local residents who claimed it was against Sharia law.

“After the body was exhumed, it was sent for post-mortem Saturday night. The autopsy was conducted by a panel of three doctors. The procedure was videographed. Doctors could not ascertain the cause of death. They have preserved the viscera for further examination,” said sub-divisional magistrate, Hasanganj (Unnao), Suraj Kumar Yadav.

“After autopsy, the body was again buried at the same place following all rituals on Sunday. Yunus’s family members were present. No one protested over it,” added Kumar.

Circle Officer, Safipur (Unnao), Vipin Ranjan Rai said, “The viscera containing vital organs was sent to Lucknow FSL for examination today. No injuries were found on the body.”

Yunus’s body was exhumed after the rape victim’s uncle claimed he was killed as part of a conspiracy and suspected he was poisoned.

The next day, Yunus’s wife Sabina Khatoon had submitted an application to the Unnao police claiming her husband had been suffering from liver cirrhosis and died a natural death at his house on August 18 morning. She also alleged that the victim’s uncle visited her house on August 22 night and offered them Rs 8 lakh to give police false information about Yunus’s death.

No FIR has been lodged in connection with Sabina’s claim, said police. Heavy security has been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App