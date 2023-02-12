Murder of BJP leader a sign of weakening Maoist movement in Chhattisgarh: CM Baghel

Speaking with media persons in Raipur Sunday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel termed the recent murder of a BJP leader in Narayanpur district as a sign of the Maoist movement weakening in the state. He also lashed out at BJP national president JP Nadda and state chief Arun Sao, rubbishing their claim of a political link to the murder.

Speaking on the murder of Sagar Sahu, 47, who was shot dead with a suspected AK-47 gun at his home, Baghel said: “Earlier, Naxals used to attack from the front but now they have changed their strategy. Now they go to someone’s house and shoot them and run away. This means they have become weak and are contained. See the records, about 600 villages are free from Naxals. This is an achievement of our security forces and our policies. Three hundred schools shut during the BJP’s rule have been restarted. The figures show that the number of civilians killed, security forces killed and weapons looted has come down… This is due to our policy of vishwas, vikas aur suraksha (trust, development, and security).”

Replying to Sao’s allegation that BJP leaders were being targeted as a part of a political conspiracy, Baghel said: “Is he denying it’s a Naxal attack? Also, what is the conspiracy, please tell us. Our police were probing the Bhima Mandavi murder case. They sent it to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). What came out in the report? Does anyone know? If they want, this incident can also be investigated by the NIA or any other central agency. We have no issues.”

Baghel criticised Nadda for claiming that a fatal road accident of a BJP leader in Bastar’s Jagdalpur was actually a murder planned by Maoists. Baghel said, “Yesterday, Nadda ji came and he showed support to the families of murder victims. But he also mentioned a person (BJP leader) who died in a road accident. We arrested the accused involved in the accident and seized the car as well. The accused even confessed and is now in jail. So how is this being linked to a Maoist attack? This was indeed strange.”

When asked about Nadda’s remark that the Congress was weak, Baghel said: “For 15 years they were in power, now they are tired. The same faces are being put forward by the BJP this time and Chhattisgarh people cannot have any expectations from them.”

Speaking on outgoing Governor Anusuiya Uikey, Baghel said: “She had said I will sign (reservation bills) within an hour. She gave this statement to the media and to me as well. But then some chits came. She is a very gentle and straightforward woman. I had said she is like my elder sister. But the way the BJP turned the Raj Bhavan into a political arena was very unfortunate.”

When asked about his expectations from the new Governor, Baghel said: “He is an experienced MLA and Governor of Andhra Pradesh. Let him come first. We will welcome him and tell him our problems.”