Murder accused gunned down inside courtroom in UP

Haji Ehsan, nephew Shadab Ali were killed in May Haji Ehsan, nephew Shadab Ali were killed in May

An accused in a double murder was killed when three men opened fire inside a courtroom, where he had been brought for a hearing, in Bijnor on Tuesday afternoon. Three policemen and a court employee were injured in the attack.

The incident occurred in Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Yogesh Kumar’s courtroom in Bijnor, where Shahnawaz Ansari (34) — accused in the murder of local BSP leader Haji Ehsan (50) and his nephew Shadab Ali (17) in May — and co-accused Jabbar Ahmed (26) had been brought for a hearing from Tihar Jail.

According to police, three gunmen entered the courtroom while the proceedings were on, and opened fire. “Ansari died on the spot. About 20 rounds were fired within three-four minutes,” said Ramesh Chand Sharma, the officer-in-charge at the local police station.

Police said two of the attackers were minors; all three have been arrested.

The CJM and others present in court had to duck for cover, said police sources. “The CJM escaped unhurt, while a court employee and three policemen sustained bullet injuries when they tried to overpower the assailants after the firing. All the three men who opened fire in the courtroom have been arrested,” said Sanjeev Tyagi, Bijnor SP.

Haji Ehsan, a property dealer and local BSP leader, and his nephew Shadab Ali were gunned down by three assailants inside their office in Najibabad area of Bijnor on May 28 this year. Police said the killings were over a business rivalry.

Ansari, a history-sheeter, was the main accused in the case. In June, Ansari and Ahmed surrendered at a police station in New Delhi, and were sent to Tihar Jail. Another accused, Danish Khan (30), was arrested from Mumbai. While Khan was also brought to Bijnor on Tuesday, he was not present in the courtroom at the time of the attack.

“When we interrogated Ansari after his surrender, he told us that if he had not killed Haji Ehsan, with whom he had a rivalry, he would have been killed instead,” said Praveen Kumar Singh, Deputy SP, Najibabad.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App