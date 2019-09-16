V Muraleedharan holds talks with Iraqi leadership to strengthen ties

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Monday held talks with Iraqi President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

Muraleedharan called on President Salih and conveyed India’s commitment to deepen relations with Iraq. He appreciated India’s economic progress and welcomed its participation in rebuilding Iraq, the minister tweeted.

“Discussed measures to further strengthen India-Iraq relations and regional developments of mutual interest with Dr Adel Abdul Mahdi, Hon’ble PM of Iraq earlier today,” he tweeted.

On Sunday, Muraleedharan held talks with Deputy Foreign Minister of Kuwait Khalid Sulaiman Al-Jarallah and discussed entire gamut of bilateral relations and regional developments of mutual interest.