Munnar shivers at -4 degree Celsius again, frost hits tea plantations

On Tuesday morning, tea estates of Chundavurrai recorded minus 4 degree celsius for the third time this month.

After a brief lull, the mercury level in Kerala’s popular hill station Munnar plunged to minus degree Celsius. On Tuesday morning, tea estates of Chundavurrai recorded minus 4 degree Celsius for the third time this month.

Munnar, which had been experiencing unforeseen dips to subzero temperatures from January 1 to 13, witnessed a gradual increase in temperature for the last few days. However, the chilly weather has returned to the tourists’ paradise.

Places like Munnar town, Kannimala, Nallathanni, Silent Valley, Lakshmi hills, and Mattuppetty areas recorded minus two-degree Celsius with thick layers of frost and fog turning the grassland areas into a white carpet in most of the places. Munnar previously recorded minus 4 degree Celsius on January 7 and 11.

Frost has adversely affected tea plantations across Munnar.

Meanwhile, patches of frost have adversely affected tea plantations across the town. According to Kannan Devan Hills plantation Ltd officials, tea leaves in 880 hectares have wilted so far, amounting to a loss in production of 7.09 lakh kg.

