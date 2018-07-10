Munna Bajrangi shot dead: 10 facts about the slain gangster

Munna Bajrangi was facing trial in several cases including the killing of former BJP legislator Krishnand Rai. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/File) Munna Bajrangi was facing trial in several cases including the killing of former BJP legislator Krishnand Rai. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/File)

Gangster Prem Prakash Singh alias Munna Bajrangi was shot dead by another gangster Sunil Rathi inside the Baghpat Jail Monday. The killing came hours before he was to be produced in court in an extortion case. Ten days ago, Bajrangi’s wife Seema Singh had complained that her husband would be murdered. Bajrangi was shifted to Baghpat from Jhansi jail late on Sunday. The slain gangster was facing trial in several cases including the killing of former BJP legislator Krishnand Rai.

Calling the incident “serious”, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the suspension of four prison officials — jailor, deputy jailor, head warder, warder. “Such an incident occurring inside jail premises is a serious matter. Will conduct an in-depth investigation and strict action to be taken against those responsible,” he said.

Here are the 10 things you need to know about Munna Bajrangi:

1. 51-year-old Munna Bajrangi was named in 24 criminal cases, including murder and extortion. Bajrangi killed before he was to be produced in a local court on Monday in an extortion case for allegedly demanding money from former BSP MLA Lokesh Dixit in 2017.

2. Bajrangi had unsuccessfully contested the 2012 Assembly polls from Mariyahu seat in Jaunpur on an Apna Dal ticket and was also known as gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s right-hand man in the 90s. Bajrangi and Ansari were allegedly involved in the gunning down of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai and six of his supporters in November 2005.

3. Bajrangi’s wife Seema had also unsuccessfully contested the 2017 Assembly elections as an Independent from Madiyahun constituency in Jaunpur.

Also Read | Murder, assault, political rivalries: Munna Bajrangi’s run-ins with law

4. As a teenager, Munna Bajrangi is believed to have developed an affinity for arms and entered the world of crime at an early age. A native of Poore Dayal village in Jaunpur, Bajrangi dropped out of school after studying till Class 5.

5 The first case against the mafia don was registered in 1982 on charges of physical assault when he was 17-years-old and later that year, police booked him for attempt to murder and loot.

Munna Bajrangi’s body being taken for autopsy from Baghpat jail on Monday. (Photo: Abhinav Saha) Munna Bajrangi’s body being taken for autopsy from Baghpat jail on Monday. (Photo: Abhinav Saha)

6. Bajrangi carried out his first major crime in 1984 after killing a businessman. He once carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh and was arrested in October 2009 by a team of Delhi Police Special Cell from Mumbai.

7. The pending cases against Bajrangi include that of the murders of former block head of Rampur Kailash Dubey and his two associates Raj Kumar Singh and Banke Lal Tiwari in a congested market in Jamalapur on January 24, 1996. Sophisticated weapons, including an AK rifle, were used in these murders. During investigation, police had concluded that the murders were a fallout of political rivalry.

Also Read | How a SIM card led to the arrest of gangster Munna Bajrangi

8. On September 9, 1998, Bajrangi, then on the run, was severely injured in alleged cross-firing with a UP Special Task Force (STF) team in Delhi. In 2004, Bajrangi was released on bail, and jumped bail. While on the run, he allegedly played a key role in the daylight shootout that in Bhanwarkol area of Ghazipur district on November 29, 2005, in which then BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai, along with six others including his police gunner, were sprayed with bullets using A-K series rifles. Controversial BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari was named as the key conspirator behind the shootout.

9. Sources said Bajrangi and Rathi ran extortion rackets from different jails and Rathi considered Bajrangi his “older brother”. But things changed after Bajrangi allegedly demanded protection money from an associate of Rathi’s, said police sources, adding that they were also probing another incident where Rathi’s relative was assaulted in a jail in eastern UP.

10. Bajrangi’s wife Seema, who had called a press conference on June 29 to allege that her husband’s life was in danger, has demanded a CBI probe. “It was a custodial murder and a planned conspiracy hatched by the Uttar Pradesh police and jail officials. Several persons, including a former MP, are behind the murder of my husband,” she alleged.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd