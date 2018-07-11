21 then, Bajrangi’s killer had avenged his father’s murder within six months

Sunil Rathi Sunil Rathi

Sunil Rathi, the man who killed gangster Prem Prakash Singh, alias Munna Bajrangi, inside Baghpat Jail on Monday, entered the world of crime days after his father, who was then chairman of Tikri Nagar panchayat in Baghpat district, was killed in December 1999. Rathi was 21 years old at the time.

A native of Tikri village in Baghpat’s Baraut town, Sunil’s father Naresh Rathi was killed along with two associates by three people, allegedly including a dismissed Delhi Police official, Ranveer Rathi.

After his father’s death, Sunil’s mother Rajbala Chaudhary contested the panchayat elections in 2000. Her electoral opponent was Mehak Singh, the younger brother of Sompal Rathi, one of the accused in Naresh Rathi’s murder.

Read | Munna Bajrangi murder case: Wife names former BSP Dhananjay Singh, he denies charge

“On June 21, 2000, Sunil killed Mehak and his brother Mohkam Singh. He was convicted in their murders and is serving life imprisonment,” a senior police officer said.

In August 2000, Sunil and his associates were accused of killing three people after robbing a showroom. “He was arrested the same year from Haridwar’s Kankhal area — two hand grenades were recovered from his possession,” the officer said.

In and out of jail since then, Sunil allegedly started operating an extortion racket from inside jail and targeted doctors and businessman, the officer said. “He was lodged in Roorkee Jail, then was taken on remand by Delhi Police. Later, he was lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail and then sent to Baghpat Jail, from where he was sent to Dehradun Jail,” an official said

He had allegedly demanded protection money from a Roorkee-based doctor while he was lodged in jail there. Sunil was lodged in Roorkee Jail last year but after he claimed a threat to his life, he was moved to Baghpat Jail, officers said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App