Saturday, April 03, 2021
Munjal family matriarch Santosh Munjal passes away at 92

Santosh Munjal (92), wife of late Brijmohan Lall Munjal, Chairman Emeritus of Hero MotoCorp, breathed her last on Friday, a family statement said.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
April 3, 2021 11:09:01 am
Santosh Munjal (extreme right) with Former PrIme Minister Manmohan Singh at the book launch of "The Making of Hero" written by Sunilkant Munjal, in New Delhi last year.

Santosh Munjal, matriarch of the Munjal family — the promoters of the Hero group, has passed away, according to the family.

Santosh Munjal (92), wife of late Brijmohan Lall Munjal, Chairman Emeritus of Hero MotoCorp, breathed her last on Friday, a family statement said.

She is survived by her sons, Suman Munjal (Executive Chairman of Rockman Industries Ltd), Pawan Munjal (Chairman, Managing Director and CEO of Hero MotoCorp) and Sunil Munjal (Chairman Hero Enterprise) and daughter Geeta Anand.

She also leaves behind grandchildren Rahul, Abhimanyu, Ujjwal, Akshay, Vidur, Vasudha, Supria, Annuvrat, Gaytri and Arjun and great grandchildren, the statement added.

