Municipal polls: SEC to write to West Bengal government over ward reservation, delimitation

The State Election Commission (SEC) is expected to write to the state government regarding delimitation and reservation of wards ahead of the municipal elections later this year.

An SEC official said the delimitation process will take around 60 days. Sources said the state government wants the polls to 404 wards across 17 municipalities in November.

The terms of municipalities in Alipurduar, Mekhligunj, Haldibari, Dalkhola, Balurghat, Chakdah, Panihati, Habra, Diamond Harbour, Dubrajpur and Burdwan will end by October. Guskara municipality’s term will end in November while those of Howrah, Krishnanagar, Midnapore, Jhargram and Berhampore in December.

The Congress had won Dalkhola and Haldibari, while the Left Mekhligunj in the polls held to 12 municipalities in September 2013. Alipurduar municipality was hung while the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) won the rest. In December 2013, TMC won four more except Berhampore.

The TMC, which ended up controlling all 17 municipalities after defections from the Congress and the Left, registered a landslide victory winning a majority of seats in the recently-held panchayat elections.

