Municipal commissioners given power of standing committee

The Gujarat government has vested the current municipal commissioners of six corporations —-going to polls in the next couple of months — with powers of the standing committee.

In an order dated December 24, the urban development and housing department stated that the municipal commissioners of Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar will be vested with the powers of the standing committee which they will continue to hold till a new standing committee is not formed after the local body polls.

However, the municipal commissioners will be not be allowed to take any policy related decisions, it added.

Justifying the move, the state government pointed out that the order will empower the municipal commissioners with financial powers with which they can continue executing development works.

After the tenure of the six municipal corporations ended on December 13, the municipal commissioners were appointed as administrators.