Munger AK-47 rifles case: Arms dealer’s ‘aide’ held

Munger Police has seized 438 live cartridges from the house of an alleged associate of a key accused in the case of siphoning of old AK-47 rifles from a Jabalpur ordnance factory.

The police have so far recovered 21 AK-47 rifles with its several parts and arrested 31 people, including alleged kingpin Manjar Alam.

Investigation into recent recoveries of AK-47 rifles from Munger revealed that at least 60 of them had been siphoned off by a Jabalpur ordnance depot’s former employee and supplied to arms dealers of Munger, which is infamous for sale of illegal arms to other parts of the country.

Munger SP Babu Ram told The Sunday Express: “We conducted search at the Mirzapur Bardah village house of one Sarfaraz Alam, nephew of arrested arms dealer Manjar Alam, and seized 438 live cartridges.”