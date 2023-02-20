Mundra port drug haul case: NIA files second supplementary charge sheet against 15 persons, including owner of Delhi pub

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Monday filed its second supplementary charge sheet against 15 persons and seven companies in connection with the September 2021 Mundra port drug haul case. The NIA has alleged that funds generated through the sale proceeds of heroin were provided to operatives of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) for carrying out terrorist activities in India.

According to the NIA, the prime accused, Kabir Talwar – the owner of a pub called the Playboy Club in New Delhi – visited Dubai, UAE on multiple occasions and wilfully participated in the conspiracy for exploiting the commercial sea route in order to smuggle heroin into India.

“He is running multiple trades in New Delhi, like clubs, retail showrooms, and import firms. These firms are opened by Kabir Talwar in the names of his employees, relatives, and friends, which are solely operated by him. These firms were used for importing narcotics, banned items, and receiving remittances in form of legitimate goods in lieu of his role in the smuggling cartel. Over a dozen such firms have been identified and investigated, including the charge-sheeted firm, M/s Magent India. This company was used to import and receive heroin disguised as semi-processed talc stone from Afghanistan to India,” an NIA spokesperson said.

“Today, the NIA has filed their second supplementary charge sheet in connection with a case pertaining to the seizure of 2,988.210 kg of heroin at Mundra Port, Gujarat. The consignment was sent from Afghanistan via Bandar Abbas, Iran. Initially, the case was registered by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Gandhidham unit, Gujarat, and re-registered by the NIA on October 6, 2021,” the spokesperson added.

The NIA filed a charge sheet against 16 accused persons on March 14, 2022, and the first supplementary charge sheet against nine accused persons on August 29, last year.

“The second supplementary charge sheet was filed on Monday in the NIA Special Court, Ahmedabad, Gujarat against accused identified as Kabir Talwar alias Harpreet Singh Talwar, Prince Sharma, Rah Matullah Kakar, Ishwinder Singh, Jasbir Singh, Shaheenshah Zaheer, Sushanta Sarkar, Vityash Koser, Faridoon Amani, Abdul Salam Noorzai, Mohd Iqbal Awan, Mohammad Hussain Dad, Mohammad Hasan Shah, Machavaram Sudhakar, and Rajkumar Perumal. We have also charge sheeted seven companies, M/s Aashi Trading Co. (IEC- AOTPG6030R), India-based company; M/s Jesus Christ Impex, India-based firm/company; M/s Magent India, India-based firm/company; M/s V/K Enterprises, India-based firm/company; M/s Vyom Fashions (IEC- CXBPP7317K), India-based company; M/s Hasan Husain Limited, Afghanistan-based company and M/s Habib Shahab Talc & Marble Processing Company, Afghanistan-based company,” the spokesperson said.

“During further investigation of the case, it was found that there is an organised criminal conspiracy to smuggle illegal consignments of heroin through international trade routes to India from Afghanistan, hatched by the accused. While investigating forward and backward linkages of the crime, a well-oiled network of operatives involved in the import, facilitation, and transport of drug-laden consignments has been uncovered. It has also been revealed that consignments were being imported through multiple fake/shell import proprietorship firms floated in India through multiple accused,” the spokesperson further said.

“During the investigation, it has also emerged that an organised network of syndicate members was being run by foreign-based narcotic traders for importing the heroin-laden consignments into Indian ports (Mundra, Kolkata) and its further delivery to various warehouses located at New Delhi. The India-based network of Afghan nationals was responsible for hiring these warehouses and for processing/extracting and distributing the heroin once it reached New Delhi. The investigation established that funds generated through the sale proceeds of heroin were provided to operatives of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) for the furtherance of terrorist activities in India,” the spokesperson said.