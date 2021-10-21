Mundra Port drug haul case: NIA conducts searches in Delhi

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at a godown owned by a private company in the national capital in connection with the Mundra Port drug haul case — in the latest round of action after smuggling of nearly 3000kg of heroin was detected.

“Search was conducted at Nebsarai in Delhi in connection with the seizure of narcotics substance imported in the guise of semi processed talc stones by M/s Aashi Trading company. During the search conducted today white powder material, suspected to be talc mixed with narcotics, has been seized with the help of FSL (forensic science laboratory),” the agency said.

The case is related to the seizure of 2,988.21 kg of heroin — estimated to be worth thousands of crores — at Gujarat’s Mundra port by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) last month.

The heroin was found in two containers, declared as containing “semi-processed talc stones”, which reached Mundra Port from Afghanistan via Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port.