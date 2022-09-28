Mundra port drug haul case: NIA arrests Bengal businessman

THE NATIONAL Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a West Bengal-based businessman in connection with the September 2021 Mundra port drug haul case. This is the 26th arrest in the case pertaining to the operations of one of the largest international drug smuggling syndicates, run by Afghan brothers Hassan Daad and Hussain Daad, who are wanted by the NIA.

In a statement, the NIA said Sushanta Sarkar, a businessman from Malda district of West Bengal, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the illegal supply of heroin into India for supporting terrorist activities.

“Sarkar had ordered a heroin-laden shipment of semi-processed talc from Afghanistan to India via Iran in November. He used his firm ‘Jesus Christ Impex’ for this and he further transported the consignment to the firm of another accused, Kabir Talwar, in Delhi. The consignment was unloaded by members of the heroin smuggling syndicate who are charge-sheeted in the instant case,” the NIA claimed. Talwar is an owner of Playboy Club at Delhi’s Samrat Hotel.

According to the NIA, the Daad brothers have delivered multiple heroin consignments to India through containers via the sea route. “The heroin was purified in Afghanistan and then concealed in other materials such as semi-processed talc and bituminous coal. These consignments were then sent to Indian ports of Gujarat and Kolkata and further to New Delhi via trucks,” the NIA said.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized 2,988 kg of heroin, smuggled from Afghanistan, from a container freight station at Mundra port in Gujarat on September 13 last year, and registered a case. The NIA re-registered the case on October 6.

In its first chargesheet filed against 16 people in March this year, the NIA had claimed that those involved in the racket have links with terror groups in Pakistan. A supplementary charge sheet was also filed against nine more accused on August 29.