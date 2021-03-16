Mundra man stabs sister to death in full public view, detained

A woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her 21-year-old brother in full public view in Mundra town of Kutch district Tuesday, police said. The accused, police added, was unhappy with his sister’s alleged illicit relationship with a man who was earlier booked for their father’s murder, but later acquitted.

Officers of the Kutch (west) police said Premsang Rathore, a casual labourer, stabbed his elder sister Reenaba (22), six to seven times on the common plot of Mahavirnagar society in Mundra town around 3 pm on Tuesday.

“The man stabbed his sister six to seven times, killing her on the spot. After being alerted, a police team reached the site and the accused surrendered,” Saurabh Singh, Superintendent of Police, Kutch (west), said.

Singh added Reenaba was married but had returned to her parent’s home. Premsang was opposed to his sister’s alleged affair as the man she was in a relationship with was booked for their father’s murder in 2014 but later acquitted by a court, the officer said.

After the accused stabbed his sister, several residents of the residential society gathered at the crime site, but could not approach Reenaba as Premsang, wielding a knife, stayed put near her body till the police arrived. Videos, showing the accused flashing a knife even as his sister laid motionless on the ground, recorded on mobile phones by onlookers, later went viral on social media, police said.

Police have detained Premsang and a case of murder is being registered against him at Mundra police station.