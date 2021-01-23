Mundra custodial death: Three head constables, police station in-charge suspended

According to the FIR, the three head constables had beaten up Arjan (27), an agricultural labourer, and two others after picking them up in connection with an alleged incident of house break-in at Samaghogha village. (Representational image)

THREE HEAD constables of Mundra police station, booked for allegedly beating a man to death in custody after picking him up as a suspect in a theft case, were suspended Friday, police said. Mundra police inspector J A Padhiyar, too, was suspended for alleged dereliction of duty in connection with the case.

Head constables Shaktisinh Gohil, Jaydevsinh Jhala and Ashok Kannad were booked under IPC sections 302 (murder), 343 (illegal confinement) and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) January 20 a day after Arjan Gadhvi, a resident of Samaghogha village in Mundra taluka, died at a government hospital.

According to the FIR, the three head constables had beaten up Arjan (27), an agricultural labourer, and two others after picking them up in connection with an alleged incident of house break-in at Samaghogha village. Arjan’s family member claimed he was picked up by police on January 12 and was brutally beaten up by policemen that lead to his death. Two others, who were nabbed in the case, were also hospitalised and treated for alleged injuries.

While the three head constables are still on the run, Superintendent of Police, Kutch (west), Saurabh Singh, suspended them from service through an order issued late Friday. The SP also suspended Pathiya, the police inspector of Mundra.

“Police inspector J A Padhiyar, Mundra police station, has been suspended for dereliction of duty in context of the Mundra custodial death case. Three policemen — Shaktisinh Yogendrasinh Gohil, Jaydevsinh Ajitsinh Jhala, and Ashok Liladharbhai Kannad — have also been suspended from service with immediate effect,” Singh said Saturday.

JN Panchal, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bhuj Division, said Shaktisinh, Jaydevsinh and Ashok have been on the run since they allegedly shifted the body (of Arjan) to the hospital. “They have switched off their mobile phones. We have done nakabandhi and circulated their photographs. Police teams are looking for them,” Panchal, who is investigating the custodial death case, said.

“We have registered statements of witnesses in the case and efforts are on to arrest the accused,” the DySP added.

Shamla Gadhvi and Harjog Gadhvi, both residents of Samghogha, were also picked up in connection with the house break-in case registered at Mundra police station and allegedly beaten up by the accused head constables. “Besides torturing Arjan to death, the accused also beat up the two other men. Therefore, we have added IPC sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous heart by dangerous weapons or means), 330 (police officer torturing a person in order to induce a confession), 331 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to extort confession) to the custodial death case,” Panchal said.

Cops spotted in ‘booze party’ photos suspended

SP Kutch (west), Saurabh Singh, has also suspended two other policemen after photos purportedly showing them participating in a booze party went viral on the social media.

“A photograph of a purported booze party has gone viral on the social media and two head constables — Pushprajsinh P Chudasama and Digvijaysinh Bharatsinh Ghil — have been suspended in connection of this with immediate effect,” the SP said.

According to police, Pushprajsinh and Digvijaysinh are seen with persons purportedly holding glasses of liquor in their hands in the photographs. “If such an incident happens in the presence of a policeman, he is obliged to report and file a case under the Prohibition Act, but the two head constables did not do that. Therefore, they have been suspended,” said an officer.