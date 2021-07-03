Munawwar Rana’s son booked for ‘staged attack’, he says cops ‘acted like goons’

Two friends of Tabrez and two shooters were arrested and sent to judicial custody for staging the attack on him, Rae Bareli police said on Friday. Tabrez is absconding.

Munawwar Rana’s son Tabrez Rana (28) has been booked for allegedly faking an assault on himself to implicate his uncles over a property dispute in Rae Bareli district.

Munawwar (68), in a statement on Thursday night, accused the police of “acting like goons” and entering his house in Lucknow without a warrant or notice. “They acted like goons here…They did not let the media or the lawyers enter (the house). In the condition I am in, if I die then the policemen, all of them who came here, will be responsible.”

Rae Bareli SP Shlok Kumar said that on June 28, Tabrez filed a case at Kotwali police station, alleging that he was attacked by two bike-borne men. “Teams were deployed to investigate the claims. After scanning CCTV footage and questioning people in the nearby area, it came to light that Tabrez Rana had sold some paternal land, which was more than his share…his uncles opposed it. In the complaint lodged by Tabrez, he suspected that his uncles may have a role in the so-called attack,” said SP Kumar. The SP said Tabrez thought that his uncles would resign to the sale after the FIR.