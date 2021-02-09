‘I’ve made many faces light up’: Munawar Faruqui shares first Instagram post after release

Days after his release from Indore jail, comedian Munawar Faruqui Tuesday posted an Urdu couplet on Instagram to express his gratitude for the support he received when he was jailed for over a month.

“Mere ander ke andheron ko karne do shikayat. Hasa kar lakhon chehron ko roshan kiya hai maine,” he wrote, which translates to “Let the darkness inside me complain. I’ve made many faces light up by making them laugh.”

In a video released on his social media a day after his release, Faruqui had said, “I have faith in judiciary and I will get justice.”

Last week, the Supreme Court had granted ad-interim bail to Faruqui, who was arrested on January 1, and issued notice to the Madhya Pradesh police in a case registered against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

A day later, Indore jail authorities had refused to release Faruqui, saying they had not received official communication from the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in Prayagraj, which had issued a production warrant against him in a similar case. But Faruqui was released late Saturday night, after the CJM of Indore reportedly received a “call from the Supreme Court”, urging them to check the website for the apex court’s order on the ad-interim bail.

Faruqui was arrested in Indore on January 1 following a complaint by Eklavya Singh Gaur, son of BJP MLA Malini Singh Gaur and convenor of a local outfit, Hindu Rakshak, that the comedian allegedly hurt Hindu religious sentiments during a comedy show at a popular cafe that day.

Munawar’s bail plea was rejected on January 5 by a sessions court and his judicial custody was extended by two weeks on January 13.