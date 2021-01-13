Munawar Faruqui case: Court rejects bail for acquaintance, cites law and order

DAYS AFTER denying bail to stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who has been arrested for offending Hindu religious sentiments during a show on January 1, saying his release will disrupt law and order, a session court in Indore rejected the bail plea of 26-year-old Sadaqat Khan, citing similar grounds.

Sadaqat was arrested on the court premises a day after Faruqui’s arrest on charges that he passed abusive remarks at complainant Eklavya Gaur – son of BJP MLA Malini Gaur – when he tried to stop the show on January 1. It was on Eklavya’s complaint to police that Faruqui and others were arrested.

“Based on the eyewitness account and the video evidence submitted, Sadakat Khan was also involved in abusing the complainant along with others when they tried to stop the show and his name mentioned in the first notice and thereby Sadakat Khan is also guilty of being involved in hurting Hindu religious sentiments by passing objectional remarks against Hindu god-goddess and showing objectionable articles to women and children,” said Jatindra Kumar Guru, first additional session judge, Indore, while hearing his bail application.

The court observed that “the accused provoked frenzy and it has been shown that granting him bail will lead to a law and order problem as a section of society will be offended”.

The court made these observations even as advocate Nasir Khan, arguing for Sadakat’s bail, stated that he has been arrested on false grounds and he had no connection to the crime. It its objection, the police pointed out that in a video Sadakat is seen defending Faruqui.

Sadakat’s family members have questioned the video evidence. “In the a small video clip, Sadakat can only be seen trying to control the situation when Eklavya barged into the show. He then left only to learn in the night that Faruqui and others had been arrested,” said Sadakat’s uncle Yusuf.

Sadakat, who is from Mumbai, had come to Indore to meet his grandmother. He went to Faruqui’s show as the two had known each other over the past six months, said Yusuf.

According to Sadakat’s lawyer Asad Warsi, his client’s name was not included in the first FIR. It was added later through a supplementary FIR when he was arrested the next day from the court premises where he had gone to meet Faruqui.