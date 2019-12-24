Mumbai’s CSMT station set for makeover

A user development fee may be charged after the makeover is complete. (File) A user development fee may be charged after the makeover is complete. (File)

The iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station in Mumbai is slated to be taken up under the station redevelopment plan, making it possibly the world’s only UNESCO World Heritage Site station to accommodate a modern makeover while keeping its heritage value undisturbed.

The Empowered Group of Secretaries, headed by Amitabh Kant, has taken the decision to clear the decks for the redevelopment scheme and a plan is being formulated to get the project approved by the government’s Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee, it is learnt.

The idea, according to officials, is to take up the mammoth project in the next phase of India’s station modernisation plan. Armed with infrastructure status — and not just a real estate monetisation venture — the plan proposes charging an airport-like user development fee from the public after the redevelopment work is done. The scope and extent of the charges will be notified by the Railways Ministry, S K Lohia, managing director of India Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC), said.

“The charges could be linked to the wholesale price index. It has been decided that instead of relying only on land monetisation to fund the exercise, user development fee will also be weaved into the business model of the private developer,” Lohia said.

Officials said the fee would be charged on passengers boarding and alighting at these stations and care will be taken to keep it at a level that suits the railway passenger profile, which is distinct from the user profile at airports.

The idea is to set the ball rolling on redevelopment of 50 chosen stations through private participation by next October, officials said. The group of secretaries has been instrumental in fast-tracking this process, which was lagging for years. In this renewed PPP model, Indian Railways is envisaged to not spend any money and will instead get revenue share in the form of licence fee and income from monetisation of station premises, it was informed.

The redeveloped stations are planned to be hubs in the respective cities, and centre points of 24×7 economic activities in what is now being termed as “Railopolis” through transit-oriented development, Lohia told the media.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App