Maharashtra: Naxals, police exchange fire in Gadchiroli

A group of Naxals came to rest on a hill near Kudum village. An encounter ensued around 8.30 am. Unable to cope with our firepower, they fled,” said Ravindra Kadam, in-charge Inspector General of Police (Anti-Naxal Operation).

“We had started an operation on Wednesday in Surjagad hills with three C60 commando parties,” said Ravindra Kadam

Naxals and the Gadchiroli Police commandos exchanged fire in a remote hilly area of Etapalli tahsil on Thursday morning.

“We had started an operation on Wednesday in Surjagad hills with three C60 commando parties. A group of Naxals came to rest on a hill near Kudum village. An encounter ensued around 8.30 am. Unable to cope with our firepower, they fled,” said Ravindra Kadam, in-charge Inspector General of Police (Anti-Naxal Operation).

“…It appeared to be Company 10 of the CPI(Maoist)… We do not know about any possible casualty on their side,” he added.

