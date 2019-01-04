Maharashtra: Four arrested for robbing man of Rs 12.9 lakh

Four persons were arrested for allegedly robbing a steel firm employee of Rs 12.91 lakh in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said Friday.

Advertising

The incident happened at around 5 pm on December 26 near Katai Naka in Manpada area, Assistant Commissioner of Police NT Kadam said.

He said that a probe zeroed in on Amol Lokhande (26), a colleague of the victim.

“Lokhande revealed that he had tipped off the robbers who then intercepted the victim at Katai Naka and fled with a bag containing Rs 12.91 lakh,” he told PTI.

Advertising

He said three others had also been arrested in the case and identified them as Vijay Ayer, Ganesh Zende and Gurprit Singh, all residents of Badlapur in the district.

The ACP said Rs 11.57 lakh of the looted money had been recovered and efforts were on to get the rest as well.