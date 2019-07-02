‘Khalistan conspiracy’: Court refuses bail to Delhi Police official

A special court rejected the bail plea of a retired Delhi Police official, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for allegedly providing a weapon to an accused linked to a group attempting to revive Sikh militancy for a separate Khalistan.

The court on Monday rejected 62-year-old Sundarlal Parashar’s bail application. He was arrested on April 24, following which a charge sheet was filed against him on May 23.

In his bail plea, Parashar said there was no evidence presented by the NIA that could show his involvement in the alleged conspiracy. The NIA had invoked sections under the Arms Act against him, stating that Parashar had provided a pistol and live rounds, which was recovered from another accused in the case named Moinuddin Siddiqui.

According to the NIA, Siddiqui gave the weapon to another accused, Harpal Singh. The investigation agency alleged that Singh was active on social media, seeking the creation of a separate Khalistan and had links with a radical group called Babbar Khalsa International.

In his bail plea, Parashar’s lawyers said the NIA did not show his intent towards the alleged offense, and that he was only looking to provide information on the conspiracy to an intelligence agency.

The NIA, in its charge sheet, had stated there were 250 phone calls between Parashar and Siddiqui. Parashar submitted before the court that Siddiqui was his informant. Special Public Prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves submitted to the court that Parashar had not been able to explain the reason for handing over a weapon to the co-accused.