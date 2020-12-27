scorecardresearch
Saturday, December 26, 2020
Arthur Road Prison Jail guard held for passing chits used to threaten witness

The ATS had arrested four persons earlier for trying to threaten a police witness from testifying against an accused, Sajid Electricwala, who was arrested in a narcotics case in 2015.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | December 27, 2020 2:23:50 am
Maharashtra ATS, Arthur Road Prison, Arthur Road Prison jail guard arrested, maharashtra news, indian express newsThe ATS found Electricwala had asked Mandvikar to threaten the witness against him. (Representational)

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Saturday arrested a jail guard posted at the high security anda cell of the Arthur Road Prison for allegedly passing on chits from an incarcerated gangster to his aides for threatening a court witness Four persons, including the gangster Harish Mandvikar, have already been arrested in the case.

The ATS had arrested four persons earlier for trying to threaten a police witness from testifying against an accused, Sajid Electricwala, who was arrested in a narcotics case in 2015. The ATS found Electricwala had asked Mandvikar to threaten the witness against him. ATS officials found Mandvikar, who was then lodged in Arthur Road Prison, had passed on messages to his aides by sending chits to them. “These chits were passed through the prison guard in exchange for financial favours,” an officer said.

