India to become major defence exporter in 25-30 years: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses during the inauguration of a private sector Defence Manufacturing Complex and flag-off of the India’s first 300 KM Universal Rocket Launching System, at Shirdi, in Ahilyanagar on Saturday. (@SpokespersonMoD X/ANI Photo)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said India has the potential to emerge as a major global exporter of defence equipment within the next 25 to 30 years, asserting that countries with strong indigenous defence capabilities “write their own destiny”.

Addressing a gathering at Shirdi in Maharashtra, Singh flagged off the first batch of the ‘Suryastra’ universal rocket launchers from Nibe Ltd’s upcoming facility for induction into the Indian Army. The rollout marks partial fulfilment of a Rs 293-crore emergency procurement order awarded to the company in January.

“We are witnessing not one or two, but several milestones today,” Singh said, referring to the launch of a modern artillery shell manufacturing facility with an annual capacity of five lakh shells, the foundation stone laying for a missile complex linked to the Universal Rocket Launching System, and the signing of a contract with the US-based BlackSky.